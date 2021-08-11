4BC
Supermarket customers vent on social media about excessive number of reusable plastic bags

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Supermarket customers vent on social media about excessive number of reusable plastic bags

Some customers on the “social media airwaves” have been complaining about supermarkets using an excessive number of reusable plastic bags with their online deliveries.

QUT retail expert, Professor Gary Mortimer, said there was some reports of people receiving their online grocery orders with an excessive number of plastic bags.

He was asked if if it was a way to get customers to spend more on the 15 cent bags.

But he said it appears to be isolated incidents.

“It looks like there’s some isolated cases,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Normally what tends to take place is that the person picks that order for you is one individual person, so they are minimising that contact with other people, and sometimes if you order say a bottle of bleach and fresh produce they will separate [it].

“From what I can tell it is a legitimate case of potentially separating items based on their contamination factors [certainly not]  a scam that was doing the airwaves yesterday afternoon.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full retail segment including rumours about Myer and more

Image: iStock 

Scott Emerson
