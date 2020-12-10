Cruise bookings surge amid bold plan for relaunch

Cruise ship bookings are soaring as the hard-hit industry embarks on a new strategy of domestic travel following COVID-19.

Vice President and General Manager, Australia for Carnival Cruise Line Jennifer Vandekreeke revealed to 4BC’s Neil Breen this morning that bookings for domestic cruises are up four times more than ever for 2021.

This comes after the cruise industry was forced to shut down in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Findings in a study by Carnival Cruise Lines found 24 per cent of Australians miss the feeling of anticipation before a holiday.

Carnival Cruise Lines estimate a $16.7 million boost to the Queensland economy through visits to locations such as Airlie Beach, Moreton Island and Cairns.

The surge in bookings comes despite the industry not having a concrete date for when operations can resume.

Ms Vandekreeke said the decision of whether cruises resume will ultimately be left to federal and state governments and relevant authorities.

“Cruise Lines International Association is working closely with the federal government and the authorities. We are committed to doing whatever we need to do to get back into business,” she said.

