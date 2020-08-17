Cross River Rail slows progress on Brisbane entertainment precinct

The Palaszczuk government’s 2016 election promise to deliver the Brisbane Live arena and entertainment precinct is yet to be fulfilled, but 4BC listeners have been assured it’s not dead in the water.

AEG Ogden Chairman and CEO Harvey Lister, who came up with Brisbane Live concept, told Scott Emerson there’s been plenty of discussion between his company and the Palaszczuk government “behind the scenes”.

The long wait, he explained, is in part due to the delay of the Cross River Rail tunnel tenders.

“This project is one of the few projects that we see that has full bipartisan support.

“I think it’s enormously encouraging that things are moving.”

