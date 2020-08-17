4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cross River Rail slows progress on Brisbane entertainment precinct

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane Live Precinctcross river railHarvey Lister

The Palaszczuk government’s 2016 election promise to deliver the Brisbane Live arena and entertainment precinct is yet to be fulfilled, but 4BC listeners have been assured it’s not dead in the water.

AEG Ogden Chairman and CEO Harvey Lister, who came up with Brisbane Live concept, told Scott Emerson there’s been plenty of discussion between his company and the Palaszczuk government “behind the scenes”.

The long wait, he explained, is in part due to the delay of the Cross River Rail tunnel tenders.

“This project is one of the few projects that we see that has full bipartisan support.

“I think it’s enormously encouraging that things are moving.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Queensland Government

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873