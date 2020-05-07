Cross-code unity on display as Melbourne Storm settle in Albury

The Melbourne Storm have finally found a home-away-from-home in the form of the AFL’s Albury Tigers training ground.

The Victorian NRL team has been locked in a stoush with Albury Council, who refuse to allow the Storm to use council facilities.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy told Ray Hadley contradictory rules across state borders have made for a “confusing time” for the team.

“Coming a good three and a half hours away from Melbourne does put strain on the younger families.”

Players will be allowed to return home for the Mothers’ Day weekend, but Mr Bellamy said the people they’ve really missed are their fellow teammates.

“You could just tell that the thing they probably missed the most was being around the footy club, and the banter.”

Mr Bellamy praised the leadership of ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys, and the broader organisation for putting aside differences in a time of crisis.

“Our game at times can be catch-and-kill your own, but I love the way all the clubs … the players … [and] the coaches have got together.

“We’ve all been very focused on doing the right things so we can achieve Peter’s goal of getting the game back on the 28th of May.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Melbourne Storm