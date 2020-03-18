‘Crisis’: 65,000 events cancelled after announcement of coronavirus measures

The coronavirus has seen 65,000 events cancelled across Australia after indoor gatherings of more than 100 people were banned.

380,000 people have been left without work after the Prime Minister announced tough new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Latest information from live performance and major events industry:

65,000 events canceled already. 380,000 people have lost work. $100m in lost income. And yet the Morrison Government has no plan for the arts and entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/COymcM4Jy6 — Tony Burke (@Tony_Burke) March 17, 2020

Federal Labor MP Tony Burke tells Alan Jones the industry needs support.

“People in the industry, they understand why the government has had to make these decisions.

“But from their perspective, they’ve also, in the course of one media conference, watched the next four months of work disappear.

“When the bushfires were on they were the first people we went to saying, ‘will you work for free?’ And they did, they had our back.

“Right now they’re the ones in crisis and I just want to make sure that Australia’s got their back.”

