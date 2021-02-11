Crime spree stretches from Rockhampton to Emerald

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a raft of offences after an alleged crime spree across central Queensland.

Police will allege the man is linked to a series of reported events across the region, charging him with a total 35 offences.

At around 10am on February 9, a 1993 Toyota Landcruiser was used to evade police in Ironpot and driven dangerously through Gracemere before being abandoned.

It’s reported a Ford utility was stolen and driven to Sapphire.

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly threatened for her red hatchback at Anakie Siding.

At around 2pm, an Isuzu wagon was stolen and driven dangerously along the Capricorn Highway, where the driver avoided police efforts to intercept.

Police further report a 73-year-old man was assaulted and his Ford SUV stolen and driven into Emerald.

There, the SUV collided with a Hyundai hatchback and drove from the scene.

Police allege further vehicle thefts and assaults were carried out before the man was arrested in the Emerald region.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, facing a long list of charges:

Ten counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Eight counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle,

Three counts of armed robbery,

Two counts of depravation of liberty,

Two counts of evading police,

Two counts of willful damage,

Two counts of theft,

One count of obstructing a police officer,

One count of attempted armed robbery,

One count of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle,

One count of assault,

One count of entering premises with intent, and

One count of trespass.

