Crime scene established after body found in Gold Coast home

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found at a Gold Coast home this morning.

Around 6.40am police were called to a Spikes Court, Arundel.

The body of a woman was located in the backyard of the home.

She had suffered significant burns to her body.

Three children under the age of nine were found safe inside the house.

Nine News reporter Mia Glover said the children witnessed the woman’s death.

A semi-conscious man was located in the front yard of a nearby address and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is believed the man and woman may have previously been in a relationship.

Police are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Mia said a neighbour raised the alarm when screams could be heard coming from the address.

A crime scene has been established.

