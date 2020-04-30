Cricket legend, Ian Chappell: T20 World Cup is “too risky”

Earlier today Cricket Australia released its 20 man national contracts list for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Australian Cricket legend, Ian Chappell joined Mark Levy on Wide World of Sports Radio to go over who made the cut and what the likelihood is of a T20 World Cup later this year.

“I can’t see it… I think that would just be too risky,” said Chappell about the chance of the T20 kicking off in October.

“Having gone through and done all the hard work getting into a really good position health-wise with COVID-19, I think it’d just be too risky to take that chance and set things back again.”

