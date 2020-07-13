‘Creative plays’ needed to save the future of scrums

NRL legend Billy Slater has hit back at ARLC chairman Peter V’landys, after he reportedly floated the idea of getting rid of scrums.

“I don’t like it,” Billy told Mark Levy.

“Scrums are a fabric of our game, although they aren’t a competition anymore.

“You’ve got to be smart around scrums. I don’t think the players and the coaches are coming up with enough creative plays, and they’re not keeping the opposition in the scrum.

“If anything, I’d take penalty away that you can’t the two.”

Head of Football Graham Annesley told Mark Levy and Billy Slater he won’t be pushing for the removal of scrums any time soon.

“It’s been tossed up as an idea several times in the past.

“I do agree with Billy: for 112 years they’ve been a part of the fabric of the game.

“It is the only time in the game where we have 12 players congregated in one place, with the opportunity for back lines.

