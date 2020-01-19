4BC
Craig Kelly told to ‘stay away’ from media after heated climate change interview

12 hours ago
Chris Smith
Climate ChangeCraig Kelly

Liberal politician Craig Kelly admits he’s been told to “stay away” from some media after a heated interview about climate change.

Mr Kelly was lambasted by Piers Morgan, in an interview with Good Morning Britain earlier this month, after claiming the bushfires had nothing to do with global warming.

He tells Chris Smith the interview “was handled very unprofessionally on their part”.

“These people are from overseas, they have no idea what’s going on here in Australia, they have no idea the history of Australian bushfires and they were just trying to beat up and use our bushfires for a political point.”

Mr Kelly hasn’t been seen since the tumultuous interview, with Chris Smith questioning if he was instructed to avoid the media.

The member for Hughes initially tried to avoid the question before admitting he’s been told to “stay away from the international press”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

AustraliaNewsPolitics
