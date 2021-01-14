4BC
Craig Kelly deflects accusations he is spreading misinformation

34 mins ago
Luke Grant
Chris Bowencovid-19Craig Kelly
Article image for Craig Kelly deflects accusations he is spreading misinformation

Liberal MP Craig Kelly has hit back at MP Chris Bowen after the Labor MP accused him of spreading misinformation. 

Mr Kelly has been under fire recently over comments concerning coronvirus including on children wearing masks, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

“If Chris Bowen is criticising me, I certainly know I’m doing something right,” Mr Kelly said to Luke Grant.

“All I’m saying Luke is there needs to be debate and discussion on this.

“The reason we succeeded as a human race … is because we debated new ideas and challenged new ideas.”

Mr Kelly doubled down on a number of his comments, stating they were each substantiated.

“I’m happy to debate Chris Bowen on this any time, any place, anywhere, because the facts, science and evidence are all on my side.”

Press PLAY below to Craig Kelly’s comments in full

Luke Grant
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
