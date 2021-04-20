4BC
Cowboys utility seizes career change to halves

3 hours ago
Article image for Cowboys utility seizes career change to halves

Cowboys utility Ben Hampton is thrilled to be playing in the 7 jersey after making his career as a utility player. 

“I’ve sort of been that utility-type player, which has been okay, but in the halves has always been where I’ve really wanted to go,” he told Peter Psaltis.

Peter pointed out in his last 27 games, Hampton has played hooker and every position in the back line.

“That just backs up what I was talking about before!” Hampton said. “I’ve kind of made a career off being that utility-type player.

“Playing in the halves and training there and doing the whole pre-season there, it’s what I’ve been after.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

