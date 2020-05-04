COVIDSafe data sharing not fully operational

More than 4.4 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app, however, information it collects is not yet being shared with state and territory health officials.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told Ray Hadley the app will be fully operational in “a matter of days” and blames delays on the establishment of the triple privacy lock.

“There’s … bio-security advice that’s gone in, by the health minister, as the second lock.

“And the third lock is the states doing an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Commonwealth, which outlines T’s and C’s [for] how they’ll use the data. So the state health officials are all just finalising that third triple lock.

“It’s going as fast as humanly possible.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty