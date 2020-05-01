COVIDSafe app could get Aussies back in pubs sooner says Prime Minister

Nationwide coronavirus restrictions could be eased as early as next Friday, with the government pushing for more Australians to sign up to the COVIDSafe app.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australians have earned “an early mark” from restrictions due to everyone’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19, with a decision to be delivered next Friday.

Mr Morrison called into Ben Fordham Live to call on as many Australians as possible to sign up for the COVIDSafe app.

“The only real thing that is standing in our way to be starting that process to ease those restrictions is that COVIDSafe app,” Mr Morrison told Ben.

“We need as many as possible… the more people that have downloaded the app the safer everyone is.

“If you’re listening this afternoon to Ben and you haven’t downloaded the app then please do so.

“The sooner we can do that the sooner we can go to the pub.”

