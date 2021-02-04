COVID vaccine promised to Aussies free of charge

The federal government has announced today anyone in Australia will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine for free once the rollout begins.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Scott Emerson the decision to make the vaccine more accessible was two-pronged.

“One: we have a human duty to protect everybody.

“And two: we have a national health security duty to make sure as many people who are on Australian soil are vaccinated as possible.”

The government hopes a more accessible vaccine will encourage the highest uptake possible.

Mr Hunt said the government is not concerned anxiety around the safety of the vaccine will impact uptake numbers greatly.

“As more Australians take the vaccine, more who were wondering will feel confident.”

Image: Getty