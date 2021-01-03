COVID-testing clinic targeted multiple times in ‘disgraceful act of vandalism’

Teenaged vandals have left a trail of destruction in their wake at a pop-up testing clinic on NSW’s northern beaches.

On three separate occasions, the vandals have knocked over and torn gazebos and scattered litter all over the Warriewood site, leaving health workers to clean up the mess.

Site manager Paul ‘Dooley’ Ellis told Mark Levy the vandals have cut through the tent ropes and sandbags, bent the legs, smashed the clubhouse windows, left behind drug paraphernalia.

The volunteers now have to set up and pack away the entire site every day, adding to their workload.

“It’s got to the stage where I get down here an hour and a half before I should, and then call up my wife and say ‘come on down, we need you sweeping all the glass off the road again’.

“It’s just atrocious … it’s absolutely out of control down here.”

Mark appealed to residents of the area to come forward with information in hopes the delinquents will be apprehended.

“These workers are out there rain, hail or shine and should not have to … find the testing site completely destroyed in this disgraceful act of vandalism!”

Northern beaches councillor Pat Daley has called on council to take urgent action to protect the clinic, suggesting fencing off the area and installing council rangers for security.

“This really epitomises just exactly the sort of problems we’ve got over here.

“I’m pretty upset about it Mark. This is an outrage, that in the middle of a pandemic … we have hoodlums coming in and causing this mayhem.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website.