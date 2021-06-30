4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVID-safe Gold Coast Marathon gives runners unique advantage

5 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Gold Coast Marathon
Article image for COVID-safe Gold Coast Marathon gives runners unique advantage

South-east Queensland’s three-day lockdown has forced a massive overhaul of the Gold Coast Marathon.

The event was due to run from July 3 to 4, with 20,000 people registered to race.

While organisers say they had “no choice but to cancel” the marathon, a virtual race has been launched, where runners able to choose their own track.

The Gold Coast Marathon will be the second virtual marathon runner Dave Robertson undertakes.

He told Sofie Formica the virtual marathons ensure training is not wasted.

“In the context of a virtual one, it runs off your GPS, so every step you take, whether it’s sideways, backwards or forwards, counts towards it.

“If people have done the right training, they pick a good track, a good flat track, maybe the wind conditions, pick a cooler day … and you go for it.

“Geez I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone blows their PBs away.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

Sofie Formica
NewsQLDSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873