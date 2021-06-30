COVID-safe Gold Coast Marathon gives runners unique advantage

South-east Queensland’s three-day lockdown has forced a massive overhaul of the Gold Coast Marathon.

The event was due to run from July 3 to 4, with 20,000 people registered to race.

While organisers say they had “no choice but to cancel” the marathon, a virtual race has been launched, where runners able to choose their own track.

The Gold Coast Marathon will be the second virtual marathon runner Dave Robertson undertakes.

He told Sofie Formica the virtual marathons ensure training is not wasted.

“In the context of a virtual one, it runs off your GPS, so every step you take, whether it’s sideways, backwards or forwards, counts towards it.

“If people have done the right training, they pick a good track, a good flat track, maybe the wind conditions, pick a cooler day … and you go for it.

“Geez I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone blows their PBs away.”

