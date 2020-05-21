COVID-19 vaccine will be compulsory for NRL players says chairman

The ARLC chairman says NRL players will not be allowed to refuse a coronavirus vaccine if one became available.

Ahead of the Telstra Premiership’s resumption on May 28, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is adamant all necessary precautions are in place, despite several players opposing the flu vaccine.

He told Ben Fordham the chance of an NRL player contracting COVID-19 is “10,000 to one” thanks to mandatory self-isolation, and says if a vaccine for the virus is developed it would be made compulsory.

“We’ve always prided ourselves that we look at the community first, and our players’ health.

“For the benefit of all players and the community, they would be required to take the vaccine.”

Image: NRL.com