COVID-19 vaccine courier caught out lying to federal Health Minister

The federal Health Minister has spoken to Lindsay Fox amid concerns the COVID vaccine is not being properly delivered.

The Linfox trucking company has been contracted by the government to distribute doses around the country.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has been contacted by a Brisbane medical practice claiming courier company Linfox failed to deliver vaccines on time.

The logistics company told the Federal Health Department they delivered 100 doses at 6.25pm on March 29, however, the practice received the vaccines at 1pm yesterday afternoon.

Mr Hunt told Ray Hadley he has spoken with Linfox but says he will call the CEO again after Ray revealed, “they lied to your office”.

In another instance, Ray Hadley has been told vaccines were left outside a Queensland medical centre, and had to be thrown out.

Vaccine administration is falling far short of the 4 million target, with only half of all aged care residents vaccinated.

The government had expected to vaccinate all aged care residents by this week.

Image: Getty/Michael Dodge