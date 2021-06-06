COVID-19 vaccine access barrier lowered as jabs offered at pharmacies

COVID-19 vaccines have become more available today, with rural pharmacies across the state now offering the jab.

Acting President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s Queensland branch Chris Owen told Neil Breen increased convenience will help move the rollout along.

“Pharmacists are trained,” he said. “They have the same training as what a GP or a nurse immuniser has.”

“It’s about patient choice; we need to be able to lower the barrier of access.”

Mr Owen said it’s only a matter of time before the vaccine is offered at inner-city pharmacies.

“My best guestimate would probably be six weeks to two months before the pharmacies are able to give that out in the city areas.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details on participating pharmacies

Image: Getty