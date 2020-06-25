Deborah Knight returns negative COVID-19 test result

Nine Radio host Deborah Knight has returned a negative result after being tested for COVID-19.

Deborah told Afternoons replacement hosts Peta Credlin and Clinton Maynard she decided to get tested after developing a sore throat and headache late yesterday.

“Here I was reporting all day on the situation in Victoria … and I thought ‘look, I’m going to have to bite the bullet here’.

“If I’m feeling crook, I can’t just sort of soldier on.”

Despite experiencing fairly mild symptoms, she said it was important to put her mind, and her colleagues’, at ease.

“It is a wake-up call for all of us.

“We don’t know who’s got it and who’s spreading it, so you’ve got to get the test.”

