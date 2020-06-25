4BC
Deborah Knight returns negative COVID-19 test result

2 hours ago
Peta Credlin & Clinton Maynard
Deborah Knight

Nine Radio host Deborah Knight has returned a negative result after being tested for COVID-19.

Deborah told Afternoons replacement hosts Peta Credlin and Clinton Maynard she decided to get tested after developing a sore throat and headache late yesterday.

“Here I was reporting all day on the situation in Victoria … and I thought ‘look, I’m going to have to bite the bullet here’.

“If I’m feeling crook, I can’t just sort of soldier on.”

Despite experiencing fairly mild symptoms, she said it was important to put her mind, and her colleagues’, at ease.

“It is a wake-up call for all of us.

“We don’t know who’s got it and who’s spreading it, so you’ve got to get the test.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

