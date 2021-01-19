COVID-19 restrictions: Mask mandate set to be eased further

The hospitality industry is welcoming the possible easing of greater Brisbane’s mask mandate.

It’s expected health authorities will ease restrictions as of 1am on 22 January and masks will not be required in all indoor settings, except for flights and in airports.

Cafe Owner at Briki Espresso and Gelati Bar at St Lucia, Savas Ermides, welcomed the news.

“I will be honest, it has been a form of torture to tell you the truth,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I understand what the government is trying to do, [but] practicality wise for a business like mine, it’s almost dehumanising.

“You can’t tell who the customer is, you can’t communicate with your staff, you can barely hear anyone, it’s been horrible.”

Publican at The Story Bridge Hotel, Richard Deery, said it was a communication barrier for the hospitality industry.

“For practicality, very hard.”

Studio 99 gym owner Tim Douge explained the rules and advice changed depending on the gym classes and how strenuous the activity was.

But he said Queensland had done a good job and “dodged a bullet”.

