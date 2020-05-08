COVID-19: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts more restrictions
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced what step one of moving out of restrictions will look like in Queensland.
From Saturday, May 16 gatherings in the home of a maximum of five people will be allowed.
Gatherings of 10 people in a public space and dining in at restaurants, as well as pubs and clubs with a maximum of ten patrons at a time will be allowed.
This does not include bars or gaming venues.
Other things that will be allowed:
- Beauty therapy and nail salons will be open, subject to bookings.
- Recreational travel of up to 150kms from your home for day trips.
- Reopening of libraries, playgrounds, skate parks.
- Funerals of 20 people indoors, 30 people outdoors.
- Public pools and lagoons.