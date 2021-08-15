4BC
COVID-19 latest: ‘Every car intercepted’ at NSW-Queensland border

6 hours ago
4BC News
Extra police have been deployed to the NSW-Queensland border after regional NSW was plunged into a 7-day snap lockdown yesterday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the border with NSW will be the “tightest border controls” to date as the state yesterday recorded 466 cases in the community.

She said there should be minimal movement over the border.

“This is the probably the tightest border controls we have put in place, they are going to be very strict,” she said.

She implored people who live on the Gold Coast to wear their masks, with the border to NSW “very close”.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said there may be queues while people are processed, although yesterday there were only delays of up to 10 minutes.

“Queensland Police have significantly ramped up their resources on the border with NSW.

“You will see every vehicle being intercepted coming into Queensland.”

She also revealed three Brisbane nightclubs were fined $6892, for patrons not wearing masks, too many patrons or standing and drinking.

 

