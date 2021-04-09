4BC
COVID-19 latest: Every QLD hospital to have a Pfizer vaccine hub

3 hours ago
4BC News
Health authorities have welcomed the news the government has secured an additional 20 million Pfizer vaccines.

Queensland has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine.

There were 9,734 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was “good news” about the extra doses.

New advice overnight recommends Australians aged under 50 should now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rather than the AstraZeneca.

She said her information is that it won’t impact the rollout.

“The Federal Government is going to be giving us the updated list of the supply chain which is fantastic news,” she said.

“I think we saw today the Federal Government was very happy to see those extra doses of Pfizer coming in.”

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the extra supplies of the Pfizer vaccine was very welcome.

“Fantastic news – an extra million doses of Pfizer vaccines – that is just perfect.”

She said they would work with the government to rollout both of the vaccines.

“We will be putting a Pfizer hub in every single hospital and health service, originally we were only going to put them in the larger ones, but now we will roll them out across the whole state,” she said.

“There will be Pfizer vaccine available across the whole state.”

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath urged people to get vaccinated.

“We will work with the Commonwealth over the next few days and weeks about recalibrating how we allocate out the two vaccines out over the various groups.”

 

 

4BC News
Health
