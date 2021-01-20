COVID-19 latest: 26 people turned away trying to enter the sunshine state

Queensland police are continuing to patrol the state’s airports and borders, refusing entry to 26 people in the past day.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said only one fine was handed out.

“Yesterday we handed out 60 masks, and only one person refused to wear a mask when offered by police, was given a direction by police failed to take that direction and was issued with a penalty infringement notice.”

It comes as the sunshine state recorded just two new infections overnight from almost 8,000 tests, both of them returned travellers from the US in hotel quarantine.

It brings greater Brisbane one step closer to returning to the same level of restrictions prior to the snap lockdown earlier this month.

“One more day to go, it’s all looking very positive, and we will be able to advise the greater Brisbane region tomorrow whether those restrictions will be able to be eased.”