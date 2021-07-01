COVID-19: End of lockdown in sight for Queenslanders

Queensland appears on track for the lockdown to lift tomorrow night, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it will depend on cases in the next 24 hours.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would provide an update tomorrow as to whether the three-day lockdown can end at 6pm as planned but it was “very, very encouraging news at this stage” in terms of cases.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Paul Griffin said the decision will be made on available evidence at the time.

“Today’s numbers are better than having a number of cases, particularly unlinked cases, so as it stands at the moment we are in a good position, and there’s a reasonable expectation we’ll be able to end the lockdown as planned.

“That of course doesn’t mean we relax all the other things we need to keep up, we’ll have masks probably for a while yet, we still need really high rates of testing, we need people to adhere to social distancing rules, I think we are in a good chance of lifting the lockdown tomorrow afternoon.”

He said unlinked new cases would be “most alarming”.

