COVID-19 cases likely to rise over the coming days

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Dr Paul Griffin
Article image for COVID-19 cases likely to rise over the coming days

An infectious diseases expert says it’s too soon to say if Brisbane’s snap lockdown will be extended.

The lockdown comes amid fears of an outbreak of the UK strain.

Four new cases were detected overnight, two linked to the current outbreak and two under investigation.

Residents can only leave their home for four reasons and masks are mandatory outside of the home.

Associate Professor in the Faculty Of Medicine at UQ, Dr Paul Griffin, said it was concerning that the cases had been locally acquired.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if we see case numbers continue to climb for a few days, particularly as we know people often test positive many days after they have been infected,” he told Scott Emerson.

Asked about the lockdown being extended, he said there was a possibility.

“I think that’s certainly a possibility but as I say, we will take each day as it comes, the response will be adjusted according to the results what these results show will be very much dependent on people doing the right thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED

Greater Brisbane begins snap lockdown

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNews
