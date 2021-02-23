Covert cameras: When motorists snapped doing the wrong thing will start getting a fine

Queensland drivers snapped by covert cameras on their phones or not wearing a seatbelt can expect a fine or a warning in the mail from October, the RACQ says.

Hidden cameras have busted more than 15,000 Queensland drivers using their mobile phones during a five-month trial from August last year.

RACQ’s Lauren Ritchie said the trial tested the technology to catch motorists on their phones or not wearing a seatbelt.

“They have avoided a $1000 fine but come October it may not be the case and the fines and warnings will be rolled out.

“It’s covert cameras that are very high up and beam right down into your driver’s windscreen and see if you are indeed belted up or if your hands are off the wheel and on your mobile phone and seeing you doing all the wrong things.”

She said it might be the case that drivers get a warning from October for a few months for a grace period, before they cop a fine.

Images: iStock