Couple wins genius gamble on post-lockdown wedding reception

10 hours ago
Sofie Formica
covid-19lockdown
Article image for Couple wins genius gamble on post-lockdown wedding reception

A last-minute plan by a couple due to be married has paid off in spades, with a unique story to tell for years to come. 

Lauren Bunn and her partner Brandon were due to be married Friday, forced to adhere to coronavirus protocols, including wedding guest caps.

Extraordinarily, the couple managed to pull off a wedding reception on Saturday night, starting at precisely 6.01pm.

“Even 10 days ago there was no COVID really in sight at all,” Lauren told Sofie Formica. “Overnight, plans changed again and again and again.”

Credit was actually due to the caterer, who hatched the post-lockdown reception idea.

“[They said] ‘just hang on a minute, lockdown could possibly be lifted on Saturday, you’ve got nothing to lose’.

“We weren’t feeling very positive at all, but I’m really glad that we listened to them and took their advice because we were able to have a party on the night at 6.01 when lockdown lifted.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the wedding turned out 

 

Image: Gabriel Veit (supplied via Lauren Bunn) 

LifestyleNewsQLD
