Country music legend John Williamson’s plans for 2021

Australian music legend John Williamson says he may end up doing solo shows this year with COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

He joined Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive to chat about Australia Day, and the live music industry.

He said he felt badly for the younger people in the music industry just starting out.

“It’s hard on my crew.

“I feel very responsible for them.”

He said he can’t get all of the crew all the time.

“I may end up doing some solo shows in 2021, but at least hopefully I keep my fans happy.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File