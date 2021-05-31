4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Council and state government at loggerheads over ‘left turn on red’ signs

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
brisbane city councilTransport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey
Article image for Council and state government at loggerheads over ‘left turn on red’ signs

The 17 ‘left turn on red’ signs will be removed from Brisbane after an eight year trial, leaving the Brisbane City Council and state government at loggerheads.

According to the council, the time saving rule has been used about 15 million times by Brisbane drivers.

Brisbane Council’s infrastructure chair Cr David McLachlan said the risk was minimal.

“The evidence we have is that about 15 million turns have taken place during the trial period .. there are I think two incidents have been reported that are a direct consequence of the left turn on red operation.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was just not safe for pedestrians.

“The advice to me is in fact they aren’t safe, there’s a lot of near misses, there have been crashes, there’s a number of different reasons thats the reason most states are taking these out now

He rejected council’s assertion there had been only two incidents.

Many of the signs were removed in 2018.

Press PLAY to hear the opposing views

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873