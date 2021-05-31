Council and state government at loggerheads over ‘left turn on red’ signs

The 17 ‘left turn on red’ signs will be removed from Brisbane after an eight year trial, leaving the Brisbane City Council and state government at loggerheads.

According to the council, the time saving rule has been used about 15 million times by Brisbane drivers.

Brisbane Council’s infrastructure chair Cr David McLachlan said the risk was minimal.

“The evidence we have is that about 15 million turns have taken place during the trial period .. there are I think two incidents have been reported that are a direct consequence of the left turn on red operation.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was just not safe for pedestrians.

“The advice to me is in fact they aren’t safe, there’s a lot of near misses, there have been crashes, there’s a number of different reasons thats the reason most states are taking these out now

He rejected council’s assertion there had been only two incidents.

Many of the signs were removed in 2018.

Image: iStock