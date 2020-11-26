4BC
Could wasps bring down planes at Brisbane Airport?

10 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Could wasps bring down planes at Brisbane Airport?

Researchers have recommended ways to improve a little-known safety issue at Brisbane Airport caused by mud-nesting wasps.

There have been 26 wasp-related incidents at the airport in the last seven years.

Brisbane Airport Wildlife Management and Planning Coordinator Jackson Ring told Scott Emerson it’s a “unique” issue he never expected to encounter in his career.

In “the vast majority of incidents”, he said, the wasps are discovered before the plane takes off, placing a minimal burden on airline operations.

However, in some cases the insects nest in the pitot probes – the airflow measuring devices which provide airspeed and altitude readings.

“If one of these instruments is obstructed by mud-nesting wasp activity, it can provide incorrect readings to aircrew, which then causes difficulty with onboard computers, most likely resulting in a precautionary return to an airport.”

Image: Getty

