Coronavirus exposure creeps close to state leaders

The Auslan interpreter who appears at Queensland’s daily coronavirus press conferences has been caught up in west Brisbane’s coronavirus cluster.

Mikey Webb entered quarantine for 14 days around 2pm yesterday, after attending a COVID-19 exposure site.

He was seen nearby the Deputy Premier, Chief Health Officer and Health Minister as recently as yesterday’s press conference, but was socially distanced.

Neil Breen flagged Mr Webb’s quarantine is “probably worth keeping an eye on” for his proximity to the state’s leaders.

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter