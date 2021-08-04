4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coronavirus exposure creeps close to state leaders

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19lockdown
Article image for Coronavirus exposure creeps close to state leaders

The Auslan interpreter who appears at Queensland’s daily coronavirus press conferences has been caught up in west Brisbane’s coronavirus cluster.

Mikey Webb entered quarantine for 14 days around 2pm yesterday, after attending a COVID-19 exposure site.

He was seen nearby the Deputy Premier, Chief Health Officer and Health Minister as recently as yesterday’s press conference, but was socially distanced.

Neil Breen flagged Mr Webb’s quarantine is “probably worth keeping an eye on” for his proximity to the state’s leaders.

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter

Neil Breen
HealthNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873