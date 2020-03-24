4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coronavirus: debunking the myths

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronaviruscovid-19Professor Robert Booy

Professor Robert Booy, University of Sydney immunisation expert, has joined Ben Fordham to answer your questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Q: How long does the virus last on surfaces?

A: Though the virus survives for 2-3 days on plastic and metal, “It’s only really infectious for the first… few hours,” while it’s still “gooey”.

Q: Can I only transmit it by coughing or sneezing?

A: No – this virus spreads very easily, even within a metre of your breath.

Q: Do I need to wear gloves in public places?

A: No, “You don’t need gloves – just washing your hands before and after will do the trick.”

Q: Should I wash myself and my clothes after going outside?

A: Not necessary. Though the virus does ‘attach’ to hair and clothing, it’s highly unlikely to transmit.

“People actually need to focus on what will work, which is physical separation.”

Q: Will drinking hot water and eating a vitamin-rich diet help protect me?

A: It’s good advice for life in general, “but it’s not going to do much for COVID-19″.

Q: Is coronavirus sexually transmitted?

A: “Absolutely not” – though kissing someone with virus will transmit it to you.

Click PLAY below to hear Professor Booy’s advice in full

Image: Getty/dowell

 

Ben Fordham
HealthLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.