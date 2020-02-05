Coronavirus: Australian universities scramble to accommodate Chinese students

Australian universities are doing everything they can to accommodate Chinese international students in the wake of the coronavirus travel ban.

With more than 100,000 Chinese international students currently unable to return to Australia, universities are scrambling to provide alternate options so they can continue their studies.

CEO of Universities Australia Catriona Jackson tells Deborah Knight they want to provide every comfort and opportunity for those who can’t study in the country at this time.

“What we are focusing on is making sure there are as many options as possible so they can either continue to pursue their studies online [or] they can choose to defer for the semester.

“We really, really look forward to welcoming those students back as soon as the health authorities say it’s okay to do so.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/DALE DE LA REY