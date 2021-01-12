4BC
Coon cheese under fire over ‘joyless’ pacification of ‘woke warriors’

8 hours ago
Chris Smith
Coonpolitical correctness
Article image for Coon cheese under fire over ‘joyless’ pacification of ‘woke warriors’

Coon cheese owners Saputo Dairy have revealed the new name for the brand, to be known as ‘Cheer’ from July.

Last year amid increased racial tensions and Black Lives Matter protests, social media users complained about the name, prompting the company to rebrand.

Chris Smith called out the executives “cowering in the boardroom” for their move to pacify “woke warriors”, pointing out the cheese is not named for a racial epithet but after American cheesemaker Edward William Coon.

“Those connotations were always unfair and totally incorrect, but the truth is often crushed in the pile-on of virtue signalling.

“They reckon the new name represents the significance of pleasure and joy. Really? There is absolute no joy in this backdown.”

Click PLAY below to hear Chris’ comments in full

Chris Smith
AustraliaNewsPolitics
