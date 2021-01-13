4BC
Coon cheese saga takes new ‘entitled’ turn

38 mins ago
Chris Smith
Coonpolitical correctness
Article image for Coon cheese saga takes new ‘entitled’ turn

The Coon cheese saga has a new development, with the frontman of the campaign making a fresh objection.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports anti-racism activist Stephen Hagan said while he was glad the name has been changed, the brand should have consulted First Nations people on a “more inclusive” name.

“Who does this twat think he is?” said Chris Smith.

“Talk about grossly entitled.”

Click PLAY below to hear Chris’ comments in full

The brand name change has raised queries over whether Australian town names should also be changed.

Towns thrust into the debate include Coonabarabran, Coonamble and Coonawarra.

Ambrose Doolan, the Mayor of Warrumbungle Shire Council, which includes Coonabarabran, said the town name will not be changed.

“It’s a Kamilaroi word, which means ‘inquisitive person’, so that alone should be the beginning and the end of the conversation, I would have thought.”

Chris Smith
AustraliaBusinessNews
