Coolangatta-Tweed economy suffering under hard border

Local businesses in Tweed Heads are leaving the area and moving to Queensland, the local mayor says.

Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry is campaigning for the COVID checkpoint to shift, to encompass the shire and allow Tweed Heads and Coolangatta to operate as one economy again.

But the idea has been rejected by NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

“The protest over the weekend showed how much our community needs a solution,” Cr Cherry told Scott Emerson.

“We do not have any cases here in the Tweed, and I think that is the really important thing we need to be able to demonstrate to Queensland e need that border open.

“We need to be able to operate and function as an economy with them again.

“If we could have the COVID checkpoint moved to the southern side of the Tweed shire, obviously that would allow Tweed Heads/Coolangatta to operate as that one economic unit that they are.”

She said it is hugely impacting businesses in the area.

“We are already seeing long-term businesses from the Tweed who have been here for 30-40 years are choosing to relocate in to Queensland, because they can’t deal with the uncertainty of having their workforce in one state or the other.”

