Contact tracing: Who’s at fault for unidentified patrons

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
air travelborder closurescovid-19Queensland
Queensland venues have been given 72 hours to move to electronic check-ins after contact tracers struggled to identify patrons of The Glen Hotel due to illegible handwriting on paper tracing forms. 

Scott Emerson said The Glen Hotel had received criticism over the weekend for the illegible forms.

“It’s very tough on the venue,” replied Bernie Hogan from the Queensland Hotels Association.

“I think it’s a bit of a shared responsibility.

“People who want to come into venues right across Queensland, they’ve got to play their part.”

Mr Hogan said at this point it is unclear how mandatory electronic check-ins will work for people who don’t own a smart device or are uncomfortable with providing details electronically.

“We’ve got a lot of regional and remote hotels and we want to make sure they’re looked after as well.

“There’s got to be another option and we’re working through that this morning.”

Scott Emerson
