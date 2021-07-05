4BC
  Contact tracers find missing link..

Contact tracers find missing link between COVID cases

1 hour ago
4BC News
Article image for Contact tracers find missing link between COVID cases

A number of Queensland’s coronavirus clusters have been linked following comprehensive contact tracing this weekend. 

Zeus Street Greek Kitchen at Westfield Chermside has been identified as the likely site of transmission to mystery cases.

Genomic sequencing had previously linked these cases, but how the virus was transmitted was yet to be established.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the Sunshine Coast, Eumundi and Prince Charles cases attended the restaurant at the same time.

There are currently 23 cases of the virus between the two clusters, which genomic sequencing has indicated are related.

“That means this cluster of the alpha variant is all coming together and we’re finding out where all the issues are,” said Dr Young.

The state recorded four new locally-acquired cases today, all linked to the state’s alpha cluster.

The first, reported late yesterday, was a close contact to the Greek Orthodox Community Centre.

Her child has now tested positive.

The third is the partner of the man who travelled to Eumundi, and the fourth is a colleague of the man.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it’s “really, really good news” all cases can be linked to the alpha cluster.

 

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter 

4BC News
News
