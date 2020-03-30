Construction industry determined to fight coronavirus to stay afloat

The CFMEU is fighting to keep building sites safe amid growing concerns a nationwide shutdown could spell the end of the industry.

As one of the largest employers in the country, the construction industry is working to balance health and secure the jobs of over a million employees.

CFMEU National Secretary Dave Noonan tells Alan Jones measures such as social distancing, staggered meal breaks and widespread decontamination is taking place on construction sites across the country.

“The construction industry… is the survival engine of the national economy.

“We’ve signed a joint statement about our determination to ensure a safe industry but one, also, that keeps over a million working Australians in work at a time where our economy is absolutely getting smashed.

“We don’t want people getting sick and nor do we want a situation where the authorities run out of patience and start closing things down.

“Those are the people that will make a call on whether the industry can continue and we’ve got to work to make that happen safely.”

