Confusion for truck drivers over new rules for border bubble

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
There has been confusion for freight drivers amid the Queensland government’s new requirement for essential workers to cross the border from NSW.

From Friday essential workers in the border bubble will need to have at least one jab to cross the border.

Listener Brian called in to 4BC Drive to question whether the new rules impact freight drivers.

CEO of the Queensland Trucking Association, Gary Mahon, explained when the drivers will need to prove they’ve had a COVID-19 jab.

“Only if they are driving in their personal vehicle, out of the border zone,” he told Scott Emerson.

“So freight drivers are considered a part of essential work, so with the freight protocol what we are expecting, because the health directive hasn’t actually been issued yet and we don’t expect it to maybe tomorrow, the verbal advice we have had confirmed is that if they are residents in the border zone on the southern side of the border, they will require a single shot at least of the vaccine to be able to travel into Queensland if they are in their private vehicle.

“If they are in their truck doing deliveries over the border or doing pick-ups in the border zone, in future they will need to be on an F pass and they will need to be in the testing cycle of 7 days with a negative result in those 7 days.”

Press PLAY below to hear his explanation 

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
