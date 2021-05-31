4BC
Concerns for traffic chaos amid protest at Convention Centre

26 mins ago
Neil Breen
Brisbane Convention CentreDisrupt Land Forces
Article image for Concerns for traffic chaos amid protest at Convention Centre

A large protest is underway in South Brisbane, with at least one person arrested. 

The protesters are moving on and off the road, with Merivale, Russell and Melbourne Streets impacted.

Glenelg Street is closed between Merivale Street and Grey Street.

Press PLAY below to hear 4BC traffic reporter Olympia Kwitowski’s update 

Around 60 people from Disrupt Land Forces are protesting against the Land Forces Expo, which showcases equipment and technology used in warfare. 

The protest began around 7am and attendants have covered the steps of the Convention Centre in fake blood.


Police say while they were aware the protest was going ahead, the protestors do not have a permit.

A similar protest took place in South Brisbane last Thursday night, where four people were arrested.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s rundown of the event

Image: Bianca Stone / Twitter

Neil Breen
News
