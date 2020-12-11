4BC
  • Home
  • News
  • Concerns for missing 9-year-old girl..

Concerns for missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Raceview, Ipswich

1 hour ago
MML
Article image for Concerns for missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Raceview, Ipswich

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a nine-year-old girl reported missing in the Raceview area today.

She was last seen on Bangalow Cres at about 1am and has not contacted family or friends since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.

A search of the area is currently underway to locate the girl, who is described as Caucasian, small build, close cropped / buzz-cut brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a dark blue and white striped t-shirt and grey shorts with a pink floral print and silver coloured thongs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact police.

MML
News
