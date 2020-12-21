Concerns for Ipswich woman missing for 5 days

Police are appealing for urgent public help to locate a 54-year-old woman who has been missing from Ipswich since Thursday December 17.

Donna Richardson was last seen at an address on Warwick Road in Ipswich on the evening of Wednesday December 16.

Police believe Ms Richardson left the address in the early hours of Thursday morning and has not been seen since.

There are concerns for Ms Richardson’s welfare as she has a medical condition.

Donna is described as Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark coloured attire.

Anyone who has information on Donna’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.