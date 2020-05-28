4BC
‘Completely unacceptable’: High court action to open QLD borders

37 mins ago
Mark Levy
DEB FRECKLINGTON

The pressure is on for Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk to open the QLD borders as Pauline Hanson and Clive Palmer take High Court action to get it done.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington told Mark Levy the inaction from the Premier is costing the state jobs and putting people’s livelihoods at risk.

“The Premier has moved away from her government’s own roadmap…the Premier went out on a whim and said that she was going to leave our borders shut until September or possibly later.

“This is completely unacceptable… what about all the families that have lost their jobs… they are the people she should be worried about.”

The opposition leader also addressed two shocking cases of neglect following a Cannon Hill father being charged with murder after the death of his 4 year old daughter, and another case of two teenagers found malnourished and living in squalor in a locked room in Stafford.

Ms Frecklington said “these stories cannot keep happening” and they need to know what the department knew and what is going wrong in the child safety system in QLD.

“This is happening too many times… and it’s just beyond distressing that these cases keep happening.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

