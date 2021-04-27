4BC
Commuters beware: Protest to occupy South Brisbane streets during peak hour

8 mins ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Commuters beware: Protest to occupy South Brisbane streets during peak hour

A protest is expected to block traffic in South Brisbane streets during peak hour this morning. 

Slated to begin at 8am this morning, protestors will block northbound traffic on Peel Street and the end of Hope Street.

The ‘Pedestrian Safety Peaceful Protest’ is calling for more accessible Brisbane streets for the vision impaired.

Protestors want to see more funding and support for pedestrian crossings and accessibility improvements across the city.

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
