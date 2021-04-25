Community to hold candlelight vigil for alleged murder of Gold Coast mum

Family and friends will gather this evening for a candlelight vigil remembering young mother Kelly Wilkinson, who was allegedly murdered by her estranged partner last week.

Member for Bonney Sam O’Connor told Neil Breen community members “turning up” would be the best show of support.

“We’d love to see as many locals as possible to show this family they’re not alone.

“They’re doing it unimaginably tough.”

Mr O’Connor said people should arrive at the Gold Coast Titans Training Centre, Parkwood from 4pm ahead of a 4.45pm start, wearing green and with a candle to light.

