4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 4BC online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Community desperate for essentials as..

Community desperate for essentials as town struck by COVID

7 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
charitySt Vincent de Paul SocietyWilcannia
Article image for Community desperate for essentials as town struck by COVID

Joe Hildebrand has called upon listeners to help a community struggling under the pressure of the NSW coronavirus outbreak. 

Wilcannia Elder Norma Kennedy contacted the St Vincent de Paul Society on behalf of her community after the only store in the area closed due to a rise in infections.

Over the last week, at least 37 cases have been recorded in the remote community, which has a population of around 600 people.

“If you are a supplier, or a company, or a wholesaler, or a retailer, or any sort of organisation or individual who has any of these, if you could help out, it would mean the world to these people,” Joe said.

The community is seeking the following items, which St Vincent de Paul is hoping to acquire on their behalf:

  • Flour
  • Cereal
  • Pasta
  • Rice
  • Tinned beans
  • s26 milk formula
  • Nappies
  • Baby wipes
  • Baby food
  • Toilet paper

St Vincent de Paul has already sent enough PPE to last the coming weeks.

Joe has encouraged listeners who are able to help to contact 2GB or Katrina Ortolan at St Vincent de Paul at Katrina.Ortolan@vinnies.org.au.

Press PLAY below to hear Joe Hildebrand’s call to listeners 

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
CharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873