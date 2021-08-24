Community desperate for essentials as town struck by COVID

Joe Hildebrand has called upon listeners to help a community struggling under the pressure of the NSW coronavirus outbreak.

Wilcannia Elder Norma Kennedy contacted the St Vincent de Paul Society on behalf of her community after the only store in the area closed due to a rise in infections.

Over the last week, at least 37 cases have been recorded in the remote community, which has a population of around 600 people.

“If you are a supplier, or a company, or a wholesaler, or a retailer, or any sort of organisation or individual who has any of these, if you could help out, it would mean the world to these people,” Joe said.

The community is seeking the following items, which St Vincent de Paul is hoping to acquire on their behalf:

Flour

Cereal

Pasta

Rice

Tinned beans

s26 milk formula

Nappies

Baby wipes

Baby food

Toilet paper

St Vincent de Paul has already sent enough PPE to last the coming weeks.

Joe has encouraged listeners who are able to help to contact 2GB or Katrina Ortolan at St Vincent de Paul at Katrina.Ortolan@vinnies.org.au.

